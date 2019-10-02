Lucknow: The Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav remained at loggerheads with the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh by boycotting the special 36-hour session of the state Assembly to mark Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary on Wednesday.

“People who are against the principles of Mahatma Gandhi are today in a rush to show that they are also adopting his policies. The main reason behind this is to hide their failures and misdeeds that falsely portray that they are walking on the lines of Mahatama Gandhi’s ideology," he said.

The Samajwadi Party chief garlanded Gandhi’s statue at Hazratganj’s GPO Park and sat down and listened to hymns sung to commemorate the occasion.

"Gandhi taught the lesson of non-violence and today he is being followed not just in India but across the world. The state can only prosper if it follows the path shown by Gandhi ji. The BJP never followed the principles and path shown by Gandhi ji, they are far off from the path shown by Bapu. Today, the BJP wants to adopt Gandhi ji just to hide its failures and that is why they are now using the name of Gandhi ji,” he said.

Yadav lauded the Congress’ ‘padyatra’ organised by general secretary Priyanka Gandhi saying that it is good to walk on the path shown by Gandhi. “People should adopt Gandhi’s principles and implement them in their agenda,” he said.

SP chief spokesperson Rajendra Chowdhury said, "Gandhi believed in the ideology of truth, non-violence and social harmony in the country, and honour for labour. The current scenario in the country is very bad as divisive politics is ruining the social fabric. There is no law and order in the state and all sections of the society are depressed."

Yadav also visited Gandhi Ashram here and participated in 'Charkha Yagya'. He later felicitated Govind Kumar Yadav, who had undertaken 1,700 km journey from Bhadohi to Mumbai with message of conserving water and environment.

(With inputs from PTI)

