Akhilesh Fuels SP Momentum with Campaign Blitz, Striking Alliances, Expanding Caste Base

With a few months left to the high-octane Uttar Pradesh assembly polls, Samajwadi Party has been raising the momentum not just in terms of campaign blitzkrieg but has also been establishing alliances and expanding its caste support base and undertaking outreach programmes such as ‘Vijay Rath Yatra’ whose second leg is scheduled on October 31.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav kick-started the ‘Vijay Rath Yatra’ from Kanpur on October 11 where he travelled across the state. “It is just the beginning of the Samajwadi Party’s assault,” he had told News18 in Hamirpur.

Hinting at party’s strategy to expand the electoral caste base, Akhilesh said, “Samajwadi Party is open to alliance with smaller parties. Together, we will build a bigger unity against the BJP”.

With Akhilesh reaching out to big names in OBC politics over the past three weeks, Om Prakash Rajbhar-led Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha has declared contesting polls under the SP leadership. Rajbhar’s support had given BJP a big boost in eastern UP during the 2017 polls.

The party further received a shot in the arm after Lalji Verma and Ram Achal Rajbhar, two prominent backward caste leaders who were the strong pillars of Bahujan Samaj Party, joined SP. Indrajeet Saroj, a popular Dalit leader is now a close aide of Akhilesh.

From Cycle to Bicycle – The New SP

In order to push SP in a new light ahead of the 2022 polls, the party symbol has been changed from “cycle” to “bicycle” with “22 main bicycle” as the official slogan. Behind this transition is the concern to steer clear the party of its past image of hooliganism and rowdy workers; the plank on which the BJP had targeted its attacks on SP in the past.

SP, which since its inception in 1989, had biggest support base among Yadavs and Muslims, has often been accused of high-handedness and dominance by the two communities when it was in power.

Not just skull caps went missing from cut-outs and posters, the SP leadership ensured that not much focus was given on issues that can provide BJP the ammo against the party.

Leaders from top to bottom were instructed to refrain from making sensational comments on contentious issues such as Ram Mandir, Citizenship (Amendment) Act and National Register of Citizens.

From Calm to Aggressive Campaign

The strategy of calculated calm and lying low is now being increasingly replaced by aggression and popular campaign by Akhilesh as assembly elections draw near.

Besides east UP, Akhilesh has also been keeping a close eye on crucial regions of west UP, which has been the centre stage of farmers’ politics with ongoing agitations against the new farm laws.

SP’s bonhomie with Jat-based Rashtriya Lok Dal has been no hidden secret. According to sources, though there is a deadlock between Akhilesh and RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary over seat sharing, issues will be resolved amicably.

The SP has also been reaching out to the prominent minority leaders. While former MP from Muzaffarnagar Kadir Rana has already left BSP to join SP, Saharanpur heavyweight Imran Masood has been openly endorsing Akhilesh Yadav despite being in Congress.

Another goal that SP has embarked upon is assisting young leaders in navigating new challenges and cementing strategies. Some of these leaders are the members of the legislative council who have been rallying firmly around Akhilesh since 2012.

