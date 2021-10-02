Akhilesh Has Already Started Making Excuses for 2022 Poll Defeat: Sidharth Nath Singh

Realising his party’s grim fate in the next Assembly election in Uttar Pradesh, Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav has already started preparing excuses for the defeat, mocked senior UP minister and government spokesperson Siddharth Nath Singh. “It is very funny that he won the 2021 polls and now speaking against EVMs to pre-empt his defeat," he said.

Siddharth Nath Singh said, of late, Akhilesh had shown his nervousness hence issuing the most bizarre statements manifesting his confused and frustrated state of mind. “Actually, he will have nothing to offer after his defeat in the 2022 polls. In 2017, he contested along with the Congress and in 2019, he allied with his ‘Bua’ of Bahujan Samaj Party and lost on both the occasions," pointed out Singh.

The UP Minister challenged SP to come out with a public welfare agenda to fight with Bharatiya Janata Party which managed to secure his place in the hearts of 24 crore people because the double engine of Modi at the Centre and Yogi government in UP catered to all the classes without discriminating based on caste, religion or region. In fact, SP never had a welfare plan for the people and this was why it was handed crushing defeat in 2017, said Singh

“It is evident that Akhilesh is a shaken person these days. On one occasion, he brags about winning 400 seats while on the other he puts blame on EVMs even as the polls are due in 2022," he stated, adding that in a way, Samajwadi Party has already lost its all hopes for 2022 polls and started searching for the scapegoats.

