Akhilesh Hits Back at PM Modi in Kannauj, Questions His 'Silence' on Mayawati's Insult

During his rally, PM Modi attacked the Mahagathbandhan in UP for 'only speaking about caste and completely ignoring the crucial issue of terrorism.'

Qazi Faraz Ahmad | News18@qazifarazahmad

Updated:April 27, 2019, 3:28 PM IST
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav while addressing a rally at Pilibhit. (Image: Twitter)
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav while addressing a rally at Pilibhit. (Image: Twitter)
Lucknow: Hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked the SP-BSP not “drag him into caste politics”, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav hit out at him for being “silent when Mayawati was disrespected”.

The Kannauj constituency in Uttar Pradesh saw a PM Modi versus SP-BSP alliance high-voltage campaign trail where both the sides tore into each other over caste politics at separate rallies. Kannauj will go to polls in the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections on April 29.

During his rally, PM Modi attacked the mahagathbandhan in UP for “only speaking about caste and completely ignoring the crucial issue of terrorism.” “I have never spoken about my caste, but mahamilawati people are forcing me to speak about it. I am not backward but was born in extreme backwardness. Don’t drag me into this caste politics,” said PM Modi.

Soon after PM Modi’s rally in Kannauj, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav held a roadshow for his wife and sitting MP Dimple Yadav. “Where was the PM when BSP chief Mayawati was disrespected? He was silent. When was he when Yogi Adityanath called the mahagathbandhan ‘Keeda Makauda’? I have always been speaking above the lines of caste and religion. This fight is against those people who still do politics on such issues,” said the former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh.

Further, PM Modi “thanked” Mayawati, Akhilesh Yadav and also the Congress for “reminding” him of his caste. “I hail from an Extreme Backward Caste, my caste is so small that there are only two-three houses of my caste in my village,” PM Modi said.

PM Modi’s comments come days after Mayawati alleged that he “does not belong to backward class” and it is Akhilesh Yadav and Mulayam Singh Yadav who are from the backward classes and have been working towards the development of the backward people.

Slamming Mayawati for campaigning for the SP "just for the sake of power", PM Modi said that the "Mahamilavatis only think of the future of their own dynasty and that of the country’s.”
Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
