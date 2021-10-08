Akhilesh Humiliated Shivpal, Should Have Respected Him as Uncle: Yogi Adityanath

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister has once again hit out at Samajwadi Party Chief and former CM of the state, Akhilesh Yadav. Speaking at a News18 event in Gorakhpur on Friday, CM Yogi took a jibe at the estranged relationship between SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav and his uncle Shivpal Yadav. ”The way in which Shivpal was humiliated and thrown out, is very painful. At least respect should have been respected as uncle,” said CM Yogi Adityanath.

Taking another swipe at Akhilesh, Yogi said, “Akhilesh who wakes up at 12 o’clock, will first sit with friends and then go for cycling, after which he is not left with much time for politics. He is a big boy of a big father. He (Akhilesh) must have bought islands in Australia, he should go and have fun there, I will be happy that a person from UP has become a non-resident Indian.”

Few days ago, Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party Lohia (PSPL) chief Shivpal Yadav had said that there has been no reply from the Samajwadi Party president on an alliance between them, even as the two leaders have talked about mending ties on different occasions. Speaking to media in Etawah on Tuesday, Shivpal said, “There has been no reply from Akhilesh Yadav on alliance, hence there will be a confrontation in elections. We have already announced our Yatra.”

Losing hope of an alliance with SP for 2022 UP polls, Shivpal is now working on a separate ‘Samajik Parivartan Yatra’, beginning October 15 from Vrindavan area of Mathura. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav is also embarking on a ‘Samajwadi Vijay Yatra’ from October 12.

Attacking the opposition parties, UP CM said that those who are ‘supporting Taliban are doing the work of inciting riots in UP’. On AIMIM’s Asaduddin Owaisi speaking on UP, CM Yogi Adityanath said, “Owaisi sahib should also say something about Kashmir. These are the same people who support the Taliban on the killings in Kabul and remain silent on Kashmir.”

On the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, CM Yogi said that this incident is sad and unfortunate. “Whoever it is, the law is the same for all, the law will treat everyone equally. But it is also the ruling of the High Court that there should be sufficient evidence before the arrest. We will not arrest anyone on mere charges. We have arrested everyone after getting the evidence whether it is a BJP MLA or Leader of Opposition,” said CM Yogi Adityanath.

