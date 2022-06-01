Akhilesh Likely to Visit Azam Khan at Delhi Hospital, Kapil Sibal to Also Be There

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav is expected to visit ailing party MLA Azam Khan on Wednesday at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi. As per available information, Azam Khan’s counsel and senior lawyer Kapil Sibal may also be present during Akhilesh Yadav’s visit.

This will be the first meeting between the two leaders since the Rampur MLA stepped out of Sitapur jail. Earlier on Monday, former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Farooq Abdullah met Azam Khan.

Azam Khan walked out of jail on bail on May 20 and was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital for regular health check-up on Sunday after his health deteriorated. Sources in the hospital said that his condition is stable.

There has been speculation recently about Azam Khan being unhappy with SP chief leadership. It is believed that Kapil Sibal has been acting as a bridge between Azam Khan and Akhilesh Yadav. However both Azam and Akhilesh have categorically denied all the rumours over dissent or rift between them.

Recently, Kapil Sibal filed nomination as an independent candidate backed by SP for Rajya Sabha seat from Uttar Pradesh. The Samajwadi Party extended support to Sibal after which his berth is considered as almost final.

SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav and other senior SP leaders were also present during the Rajya Sabha nomination of Kapil Sibal. Sibal has also been Azam Khan’s counsel in the Supreme Court and has helped him in getting bail.

However, focus is now on the by-election to be held on Rampur parliamentary seat. It was being speculated that someone from Azam Khan’s family may contest the by-election on Samajwadi Party ticket, however SP has not yet announced their official candidate for the poll.

The Rampur parliamentary seat fell vacant after Azam Khan’s resignation after he decided to continue as an MLA from Rampur (Sadar) assembly seat.

