Akhilesh Moves to Disqualify Estranged Uncle Shivpal Yadav as MLA Under Anti-Defection Law
File image of Shivpal Yadav. (Photo Credit: PTI)
New Delhi: The Samajwadi Party has moved to disqualify Shivpal Singh Yadav from the post of Member of Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly under the anti-defection law, news agency ANI reported on Thursday.
Shivpal, the younger brother of SP leader Mulayam Singh Yadav, had floated his own political outfit — Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (PSP) — last year after alleging that he was not getting ‘due respect’ in the party. Party chief Akhilesh Yadav now wants his uncle to be disqualified as he was selected from Jaswantnagar Assembly seat on an SP ticket.
Samajwadi Party (SP) has moved to disqualify Shivpal Singh Yadav from the post of Member of Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly, under the anti-defection law. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/lSQoWUHYFK— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) September 12, 2019
Shivpal had earlier said, “We will not be going for any kind of merger with any party. However, if SP chief Akhilesh Yadav approaches us for an alliance, we can think about it.”
Shivpal is known for his stronghold at the ground-level. He had fielded his candidates on all seats in Uttar Pradesh, barring Mainpuri, in the Lok Sabha elections earlier this year. While Shivpal, who contested from Firozabad, could not win himself, the division of votes also led to the defeat of his nephew, Akshay Yadav, who contested on an SP ticket.
