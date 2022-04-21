Akhilesh Should Expel me if I am Indulging in Anti-party Activity, Says Shivpal Yadav

The parting of ways between Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and his uncle Shivpal Yadav seems imminent. Speaking exclusively to News 18, Shivpal targeted the SP chief and asked as to why Akhilesh doesn’t expel him from the party if he was indulging in anti-party activity.

“If Akhilesh thinks I am in touch with the Bharatiya Janata Party why doesn’t he expel me. He should expel me from the party’s legislative unit if he thinks I am indulging in anti-party activity,” he said.

Reacting to Om Prakash Rajbhar’s claims that he was still with the SP, Shivpal said, “I have not spoken to Rajbhar on this issue. Akhilesh is within his rights to expel me from the party if he feels that I am conspiring with the BJP.”

Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief Om Prakash Rajbhar had earlier this week given a fresh twist to the Shivpal Yadav-Akhilesh Yadav dispute as he rubbished reports of Shivpal jumping ship to the BJP and said false news was being spread deliberately.

Both Rajbhar and Shivpal Yadav fought the recent UP Assembly elections in alliance with the Samajwadi Party.

On the issue of him joining the BJP, Shivpal said, “I will reveal my decision at an appropriate time. Where I am going? What plans I have? I will tell you everything,” Shivpal added.

“I am just one among the 111 Samajwadi Party MLAs in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly,” he said.

In an indication that he was in talks with like-minded leaders in the SP, Shivpal stated that he is also in touch with senior leader Azam Khan. “He is facing some medical issues. I will definitely go and meet him again,” he added. The Khan camp is reportedly upset at being ‘ignored’ by the SP leadership.

Shivpal, who is reportedly miffed with his nephew, had spoken in favour of Common Civil Code a few days ago.

Earlier, Shivpal had met UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at the latter’s official residence in Lucknow.

Shivpal Yadav had contested the recent UP Assembly elections on SP symbol from his traditional Jaswantnagar seat in Etawah district.

