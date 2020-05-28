Akhilesh Slams BJP Govt's One-Year Celebration amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday took a potshot at the first-anniversary celebrations of the BJP at the Centre amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis after the party announced a number of virtual rallies to mark the occasion.

“When Rome was burning, King Nero was playing the flute. The BJP leadership is going to repeat the same. The BJP is trying to win accolades of the people by publicising its achievement of one year, also there will be large scale celebrations to mark the occasion," Yadav said in a statement. "All this will be done when hundreds of people are dying every day due to coronavirus in the country and migrants are forced to stay hungry and thirsty. There is a ‘Jungle Raj’ of criminals in the state at the moment. Means of earning daily bread are closing down with each passing day. Farmers, youngsters and businessmen all are depressed but BJP is going to hold celebrations instead.”

"Poor, hungry-thirsty workers are fleeing quarantine centres and hospitals due to pathetic conditions. Workers are being killed and picture of an innocent child waking up a dead mother at the railway station makes you uneasy,” he added.

The BJPs' UP unit will hold six virtual rallies from May 30 to highlight the achievements of the government and its successful handling of the coronavirus pandemic. The party will reach out to people personally as well as digitally. Several wings of the BJP, including the youth, farmers, women, Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, Backward Classes and minorities, will also run a campaign of interaction through video conferencing.

Yadav on Wednesday asked how long the BJP government would mislead the people "with its lies and hollow promises".