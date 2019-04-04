English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Akhilesh Takes a Dig at BJP, Asks if Manifesto Will Come After Elections
Akhilesh is using hashtag #VikasPoochhRahaHai in his tweets to attack Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his development claims.
File photo of Akhilesh Yadav
Lucknow: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday poked fun at the BJP by asking if it will release its manifesto of "achhe din" after the elections.
"Vikas puch raha hai...Pradhanji ka acche din wala ghoshna patra kya chunav baad ayega? Is baar toh BJP wale ek-dusre se bhi nahi keh pa rahe 'acche din aane wale hain' toh janata se kya kahenge? ('Vikas' is asking if the prime minister's manifesto of 'achhe din' will come after the polls? This time even the BJP supporters are not able to say among themselves that 'acche din' is coming, so how will they say this to people?)" Akhilesh said in a tweet.
The SP chief also said that countdown of the BJP has started. Akhilesh is using hashtag #VikasPoochhRahaHai in his tweets to attack Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his development claims.
