Akhilesh Takes Dig at Yogi, Says 'Wickets Tumbling in BJP, Looks Like Baba CM has Dropped a Catch'

Taking a dig at Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, while welcoming BJP rebels into the party fold, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said, “Wickets are falling continuously in the BJP. It looks like our Baba chief minister does not know how to play cricket, he has missed the catch.” With less than a month left for the assembly elections, prominent backward caste leaders Swami Prasad Maurya and Dharam Singh Saini joined the SP along with other rebel BJP MLAs, at Lucknow on Friday.

Referring to Maurya’s standing in the OBC community and UP politics, Akhilesh said the side that Maurya was on always formed the government in the state. The former CM also said the BJP-led government had damaged the state in every sense and duped farmers as well as the youth.

Addressing a massive gathering at the SP headquarters, Akhilesh said, “First of all, I welcome respected Swami Prasad Maurya ji; wherever he goes, that side forms the government and this time he has not come alone as he has brought many people along with him. Just a few days ago, we had said the chief minister should hire a math teacher,” said Akhilesh on CM Yogi’s “80 versus 20” comment.

“Now, 80 per cent people are with the Samajwadi Party, while the remaining 20 per cent would have rebelled today after listening to Swami Prasad Maurya Ji. The BJP is surely going to be wiped out, no one can stop it. Today is an auspicious day (Makar Sankranti). This festival is celebrated with great enthusiasm,” Akhilesh said, adding, “the CM has already left for Gorakhpur after seeing Dharam Singh Saini ji along with Swami Prasad Maurya here together. If the CM looks back, he will find that he has ruined Uttar Pradesh. It is the same BJP who assured the farmers that they will double their income but they have instead duped them and the youth.”

A former minister in Yogi’s cabinet, Maurya resigned from his post and the BJP on January 11. Another minister who resigned from the BJP on Thursday, Dara Singh Chauhan is also expected to join the SP on January 16.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.