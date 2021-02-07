Akhilesh Targets BJP Over Govt Jobs, Says it Wants to Recruit Own People Through ‘Backdoor’ Entry

Lucknow: Targeting the ruling BJP at the Centre over recruitments of senior positions in the government, Samajwadi Party chief and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav said the party is attempting to get its own people from backdoor and ignoring genuine candidates who have been working hard for years.

Retweeting Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's tweetvin which she invited applications for joint secretory and director level positions, Yadav posted on Sunday morning: “The BJP is opening the backdoor to bring its own people openly and what about the candidates who work hard for years. The BJP government should now go on a world tour by giving itself on contract. The country is not able to handle them.”

भाजपा खुले आम अपनों को लाने के लिए पिछला दरवाज़ा खोल रही है और जो अभ्यर्थी सालों-साल मेहनत करते हैं उनका क्या. भाजपा सरकार अब ख़ुद को भी ठेके पर देकर विश्व भ्रमण पर निकल जाए वैसे भी उनसे देश नहीं संभल रहा है. pic.twitter.com/4TpkYIYorD — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) February 7, 2021

The central government has decided to directly appoint private sector experts in various government departments, such as joint secretary and director, for lateral entry. Notification has been issued for lateral entry recruitment.

The Ministry of Personnel is inviting applications through the process of direct recruitment from 2018. But now Yadav has questioned the central government's decision and alleged that through this the BJP is recruiting its own people.

The central government has taken a step to bring new talent into the bureaucracy by direct appointment, which means recruitment of private sector experts to higher positions in government departments. Usually Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) conducts examination for the post of Joint Secretary and Director. Officers selected in the civil service examination and examinations conducted by other departments are appointed to these posts.