Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Akhilesh was Punished by Mayawati as He Betrayed His Father & Uncle for Power, Says BJP

Uttar Pradesh BJP spokesperson Harish Srivastava said the SP-BSP alliance was an opportunistic coming together of the two parties just for the Lok Sabha polls.

PTI

Updated:June 24, 2019, 7:51 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Akhilesh was Punished by Mayawati as He Betrayed His Father & Uncle for Power, Says BJP
File photo of Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav, BSP supremo Mayawati and SP patron Mulayam SIngh Yadav. (Image: PTI)
Loading...

Lucknow: Hours after Mayawati announced her plans of going solo in all future elections thus ending the SP-BSP alliance, the BJP took a swipe at Akhilesh Yadav, saying he has been "punished" by the BSP supremo as he "betrayed" his father and uncle for power.

Uttar Pradesh BJP spokesperson Harish Srivastava said the SP-BSP alliance was an opportunistic coming together of the two parties just for the Lok Sabha polls.

"BSP chief Mayawati sought votes from the Dalits and marginalised them. She cannot think about anyone beyond her family. Her history is full of betrayals. On the other hand, Akhilesh Yadav had termed corruption and nepotism as socialism. He should have thought 100 times before joining hands with Mayawati for opportunistic and selfish politics," Srivastava said in a statement.

He said the BJP "saved" Mayawati's life and honour, established her in politics and made her chief minister. But she has been "disloyal to the BJP...how can she be loyal to the SP?"

The English proverb 'as you sow so shall you reap' appropriately captures the goings-on in the state politics, he claimed.

"For power, Akhilesh Yadav betrayed his father Mulayam Singh Yadav and uncle Shivpal Singh Yadav. Now he has been punished by Mayawati's betrayal," he said.

Earlier in the day, Mayawati declared her party in the future will contest all elections "small and big" on its own, ending the Bahujan Samaj Party-Samajwadi Party alliance forged for the Lok Sabha polls.

The BSP chief, known to have made and broken many an alliance in her political journey, said her party had adhered to the 'gathbandhan' dharma in the interest of the country but was now forced to do a rethink.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram