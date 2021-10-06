Akhilesh Won't Tie-up with Uncle? Shivpal Says 'Tired of Waiting'; Cites Example from Mahabharata

Akhileh Yadav’s uncle and Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party Lohia (PSPL) chief Shivpal Yadavhas said that there has been no reply from the Samajwadi Party president on an alliance between them, even as the two leaders have talked about mending ties on different occasions.

Losing hope of an alliance with SP for 2022 UP polls, Shivpal is now working on a separate ‘Samajik Parivartan Yatra’, beginning October 15 from Vrindavan area of Mathura. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav is also embarking on a ‘Samajwadi Vijay Yatra’ from October 12.

Speaking to media in Etawah on Tuesday, Shivpal said, “There has been no reply from Akhilesh Yadav on alliance, hence there will be a confrontation in elections. We have already announced our Yatra.”

Shivpal Yadav did not stop here and went on to give an example of the Kauravas of Mahabharata, without naming the SP he called the party as an army of Kauravas. “No one could kill Dronacharya, Bhishma and Duryodhana, the characters of Mahabharata, but Shri Krishna was with the Pandavas, due to which everything was destroyed,” he said. Referring to the Kaurava-Pandavas version of the Mahabharata, Shivpal Singh Yadav said, “Like the Pandavas, we have only sought respect for ourselves and our companions. We have no ambition.”

Speaking further, the PSPL Chief said, “I have also been a minister and have also become the party president and now I am the national president. That’s why I don’t want anything, but in politics, along with struggle, sacrifice is very important. Kauravas were given the entire kingdom while the Pandavas had got just five villages, we have also asked for only the respect of our companions like Pandavas, but that too is not being given. Give us respect or not, but give respect to our people.” Shivpal Singh Yadav made it clear that his intention is to keep the BJP government out of power in 2022 and that is why he was keen for an alliance with the SP.

The estranged uncle of SP Chief and younger brother of Mulayam Singh Yadav, Shivpal Yadav indicated that he will continue with his own Yatra from 12th October as Akhilesh Yadav was not responding to his calls. “Even today I had called Akhilesh Yadav and had also sent him a message. But there was no response from Akhilesh’s side. The SP Chief is constantly ignoring the initiative of PSPL for an alliance with SP. Netaji did not want us to be separated from SP, but still we were separated from SP,” said Shivpal.

