Akhilesh Yadav Accuses BJP of Misleading OBCs, Demands Increase in Reservation Limit

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday accused the BJP of misleading the OBC community and said that the reservation limit be increased to 50 per cent and caste census data be revised. The former UP chief minister, who was speaking in the Lok Sabha, pointed out that the backwards class won’t get its rights if 50 per cent limit is not raised

Participating in the discussion on the Constitution (127th Amendment) Bill, 2021, which is related to the Other Backward Classes (OBC), Yadav said he will conduct a caste census when the SP government is formed in Uttar Pradesh.

He said the BJP is in power at present because of the votes of backward classes and Dalits but it has misled the communities and created hatred among all castes.

Referring to the last assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Yadav said, “They had put forward some faces and said that the chief minister would be from the OBC community. But someone else was given the CM’s chair when the time came. If such an important Bill is being passed then the limit of reservation should also be increased along with it. The data of caste census should also be released.”

“Everyone thinks they are more in number, but they are being neglected. In such a situation, there should be a caste census. Everyone should be given their rights according to their numbers. The BJP has misled the backwards, Dalits and the country the most,” he stated.

The BJP government, he said, “should not forget that the backward classes gave it a chance to come to power”.

“The day the backwards and Dalits leave, you will not know where you will go,” he warned.

Supporting the Constitution Amendment Bill, Yadav thanked the leaders and parties who took forward the social fight. He said that the leaders fought for a long time to bring forward the people who were oppressed for thousands of years.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here