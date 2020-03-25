Akhilesh Yadav Appeals Citizens to Support 21-Day Lockdown, Donates Rs 1 Crore for Medical Equipment and Testing Kits

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has appealed citizens to support 21-day nationwide lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in order to eliminate the further spread of deadly novel coronavirus, which has infected 562 people and killed 11 in the country so far.

Yadav, a former Uttar Pradesh chief minister, has also donated Rs 1 crore from his Member of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) fund for procurement of COVID-19 testing kits and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for doctors and other medical staffs working at Azamgarh Medical College in the state.

“Every citizen needs to remain united emotionally to defeat coronavirus. These 21 days will play a crucial role in making our country’s future bright. I would like to appeal everyone to contribute and extend support for a better future,” he said.

“I am giving Rs 1 crore from my MP Fund for procurement of Personal Protection Equipment of all the doctors and health workers of Azamgarh Medical College and testing kit for the COVID-19 test. I also appeal everyone for cooperation in such a difficult time by keeping all differences aside,” he tweeted.

After Yadav’s appeal for financial help to fight against coronavirus, several Samajwadi Party leaders and workers came forward to support the idea resulting to which a total of Rs 5.20 crore was collected.

Contributing for the cause, Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav and party leader from Maharashtra, Abu Asim Azmi have also announced financial help of Rs 25 lakh and Rs 50 lakh, respectively.







Other Samajwadi Party leaders who have come forward for the financial help are - Narendra Singh Verma, Anil Dohre, Subhash Rai, Virendra Yadav, Nafees Ahmad, and many others.

