‘Akhilesh Yadav as Next PM’ Hoardings Come Up in Lucknow

After hoardings of Congress president Rahul Gandhi as the next Prime Minister surfaced in Amethi, Samajwadi Party workers have now put up similar hoardings of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav.The hoardings have been sighted across several major locations in the state capital.The hoarding put up by SP worker Anurag Yadav says, "Desh Me Pradesh Me Vishwas Hai Akhilesh Me. Chahiye Desh Ko Naya Pradhanmantri (The country and state believe in Akhilesh. The country needs a new Prime Minister)." The hoarding carries a picture of Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav along with Akhilesh.Speaking to News18, SP spokesperson and MLC Sunil Singh Sajan said, "I think the posters were put up by some workers and it reveals their love and affection. Akhilesh ji has already said that the PM will be decided after the election, and it is obvious that now the entire nation wants a new Prime Minister."The Samajwadi Party announced a pre-poll alliance with Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).On January 12, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and BSP supremo Mayawati held a join press conference and declared that both SP and BSP will contest from 38 seats each. Two seats were left for smaller parties.On being asked whether Mayawati was the PM face of the alliance, Akhilesh had said, "The country will get a new Prime Minister and I would be happy if the next PM is from Uttar Pradesh."