Akhilesh Yadav Attacks BJP Over Arrest of Law Student Who Accused Chinmayanand of Rape

In a tweet, Akhilesh Yadav said that the BJP had shown their 'true face' by arresting the law student who had spoken out against its leader Swami Chinmayanand.

Qazi Faraz Ahmad | News18@qazifarazahmad

Updated:September 26, 2019, 1:40 PM IST
File photo of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav.
Lucknow: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday attacked the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh over the arrest of the law student in the extortion case involving Swami Chinmayanand.

In a tweet, Yadav said that the BJP had shown their "true face" by arresting the student who had spoken out against its leader.

"Today all the daughters, sisters and mothers of the country are unhappy with BJP, but some people are saying ‘All is well in country’, this is shameful," he said.

He alleged that the party's slogan of ‘Beti Bachao’ at has proved to be just another "jumla".

The Shahjahanpur girl was sent to judicial custody for 14 days on Wednesday morning after she was arrested by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) in the extortion case involving the former Union Minister.

The SIT on Tuesday also took two others accused for extortion — Sachin and Vikram — on remand for further investigation.

The team had earlier booked three of the law student's friends after questioning them in connection to a video clip in which they were purportedly discussing extortion.

According to the SIT chief Naveen Arora, the three had accepted their involvement in the extortion case, although the law student had denied the charges.

