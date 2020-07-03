Akhilesh Yadav Calls for Exposing Connection Between Vikas Dubey, 'Rogi Sarkar' After 8 Cops Shot Dead

The Samajwadi Party (SP) has raised questions over the political and power connections of gangster Vikas Dubey, after eight police personnel were shot dead in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, on Friday, after a raid in search of him.

Eight police personnel, including a deputy superintendent of police, were shot dead by the members of a gang in Kanpur on Friday. At least seven others, including a civilian, were also injured in the incident. The police team was ambushed around 1 am on Friday when they had gone to raid a house in search of Dubey, after an attempt to murder case was filed against him.

The party has also demanded monetary compensation of Rs 1 crore each for the martyred cops.

Attacking the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav said -"Tributes to the eight martyrs who lost their lives in the Kanpur incident. It is the most unfortunate incident in the history of Uttar Pradesh, and the policemen have to bear the brunt of nexus between people in power and the criminals."

कानपुर की दुखद घटना में पुलिस के 8 वीरों की शहादत को श्रद्धांजलि!



उप्र के आपराधिक जगत की इस सबसे शर्मनाक घटना में ‘सत्ताधारियों और अपराधियों ‘की मिलीभगत का ख़ामियाज़ा कर्तव्यनिष्ठ पुलिसकर्मियों को भुगतना पड़ा है.



अपराधियों को जिंदा पकड़कर वर्तमान सत्ता का भंडाफोड़ होना चाहिए. — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) July 3, 2020

उप्र की भाजपा सरकार अपनी पोलपट्टी खुलने के डर से आनन-फ़ानन में मुख्य अपराधी को न पकड़कर छोटी-मोटी मुठभेड़ दिखाने का नाटक करवा रही है. इससे पुलिसकर्मियों का मनोबल और गिरेगा तथा पुलिस का आक्रोश भी बढ़ेगा.



सरकार तुरंत मुआवज़ा घोषित करे व परिजनों को हर संभव संरक्षण दे.



निंदनीय! — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) July 3, 2020

He called for the culprits to be nabbed "alive", and for the current regime to be "exposed".

SP has also castigated Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath from its official Twitter handle over law and order issues prevailing in the state, along with a demand of Rs 1 crore ex-gratia to the martyred cop's kin.

In a wordplay over the name of Adityanath, the party called for justice from the "Rogi sarkar (diseased government)". It called for the exposing the connection between Vikas Dubey and the state government.

Meanwhile, Adityanath has taken cognizance of the incident and has asked for a detailed report from UP DGP HC Awasthi. He has ordered for "strict action" against the culprits.

The border areas of Kanpur have been sealed and a checking-drive is going on in efforts to nab the criminals.