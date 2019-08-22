Akhilesh Yadav Comments on Chidambaram's Arrest, Says 'Battle of Papers' Must be Fought to Take on Govt
The Samajwadi Party chief commented that the police, army and all other departments were under the government, and the Centre could only be fought if one had strong paperwork.
File photo of Samajwadi Party chief and former Uttar Pradesh CM Akhilesh Yadav. (PTI)
Lucknow: Samajwadi Party president and former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh Akhilesh Yadav commented on the arrest of former finance minister P Chidambaram by the CBI in the INX media case, saying that to stand up to the current government, one needs to win the fight on "papers" first.
“This is a battle of papers and it should be fought. If the government is after you, they have all the powers. The police, army and all the departments are under the government. You can fight the government only if you are strong with paperwork," said Yadav in Firozabad while speaking to the media.
Former finance minister P Chidambaram was arrested by the CBI from his residence in New Delhi's affluent neighbourhood of Jor Bagh on Wednesday night. The arrest was made in connection with a case related to INX media wherein favours worth Rs 305 crore were allegedly granted through shell companies. An FIR was registered in May 2017 by the CBI regarding the case, and the Enforcement Directorate had also registered a case in 2018 for alleged money laundering.
The SP chief also attacked the BJP government over law and order and employment issues. He said, “Today injustice has crossed all limits, police is registering false cases and innocent people are being killed in encounters. The BJP has made Uttar Pradesh into 'Hatya' Pradesh. The BJP is even working against the interest of the youngsters by fixing age limits in jobs. Today every sector is getting privatised and work is being outsourced."
“The BJP people are intelligent in diverting people from the core issues. The farmers are fed up with the stray cattle menace while the common man is bearing the burden of increased electricity tariffs. There is an acute recession in the country but the BJP is least bothered about it. Be it textile or automobile industry, people are losing jobs everywhere,” added Yadav.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sara Ali Khan Gives Fans Yet Another Reason to Adore Her As She Clicks Selfie With Kids at Airport
- New Blood Test Can Predict ‘Risk of Death Within 5 to 10 Years’
- Here's Why Rendezvous With Simi Garewal is Still Relevant in the Age of Social Media
- Cristiano Ronaldo Praises Lionel Messi, Says He 'Made me a Better Player'
- Airtel TV App Rebranded to Airtel XStream; More Than 350 Live TV Channels in Tow