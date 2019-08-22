Akhilesh Yadav Comments on Chidambaram's Arrest, Says 'Battle of Papers' Must be Fought to Take on Govt

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party president and former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh Akhilesh Yadav commented on the arrest of former finance minister P Chidambaram by the CBI in the INX media case, saying that to stand up to the current government, one needs to win the fight on "papers" first.

“This is a battle of papers and it should be fought. If the government is after you, they have all the powers. The police, army and all the departments are under the government. You can fight the government only if you are strong with paperwork," said Yadav in Firozabad while speaking to the media.

Former finance minister P Chidambaram was arrested by the CBI from his residence in New Delhi's affluent neighbourhood of Jor Bagh on Wednesday night. The arrest was made in connection with a case related to INX media wherein favours worth Rs 305 crore were allegedly granted through shell companies. An FIR was registered in May 2017 by the CBI regarding the case, and the Enforcement Directorate had also registered a case in 2018 for alleged money laundering.

The SP chief also attacked the BJP government over law and order and employment issues. He said, “Today injustice has crossed all limits, police is registering false cases and innocent people are being killed in encounters. The BJP has made Uttar Pradesh into 'Hatya' Pradesh. The BJP is even working against the interest of the youngsters by fixing age limits in jobs. Today every sector is getting privatised and work is being outsourced."

“The BJP people are intelligent in diverting people from the core issues. The farmers are fed up with the stray cattle menace while the common man is bearing the burden of increased electricity tariffs. There is an acute recession in the country but the BJP is least bothered about it. Be it textile or automobile industry, people are losing jobs everywhere,” added Yadav.

