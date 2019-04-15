Akhilesh Yadav Defends Azam Khan Over Offensive Jibe, Says 'He Wasn't Talking About Jaya Prada'

Samajwadi president Akhilesh Yadav on Monday defended Azam Khan after former SP lawmaker's "underwear jibe", allegedly targeting film actor Jaya Prada, drew sharp reaction."He was talking about someone else. We are Samajwadis, we never use foul language for women," Yadav said. The comment came hours after UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath condemned Khan's remark and hit out at "two former CMs" (Akhilesh and Mayawati) over their silence on the leader's derogatory comment."The mean and indecent remark against Jaya Prada reflects the mean mindset and personality of Azam Khan," the Uttar Pradesh chief minister said in tweet."The silence of Akhilesh Yadav over it is shameful indeed. And the silence of Mayawati, despite her being a woman, indicates that for the sake of power, they are ready to do and put up with anything," he said.Without naming the actor, who is fighting on a BJP ticket from Rampur, Khan had told the gathering in an election there on Sunday, "... you got represented (by her) for 10 years. (aapne das saal apna pratinidhitwa karwaya)"."People of Rampur, people of Uttar Pradesh and people of India, it took you 17 years to understand her reality. But, I could recognize it in 17 days that she wears a khaki underwear. (Rampur waalo, Uttar Pradesh waalo, Hindustan waalo, usski asliyat samajhne mein aapko 17 baras lag gaye. Main 17 dinon mein pehchaan gaya ki inke neeche kaa jo underwear hai, woh khaki rang kaa hai), said Khan.The video of Khan's purported speech had also deluged various social media platform.The National Commission for Women also urged the Election Commission to take "strong action" against Khan for making offensive remarks. NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma in a letter to Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora cited two instances when Khan made offensive comments against Jaya Prada, who is fighting the Lok Sabha election against the SP leader from Uttar Pradesh's Rampur seat.The NCW also issued a show-cause notice to Khan over his remarks.