Akhilesh Yadav Deletes Tweet Thanking Raja Bhaiya After Rap from Mayawati

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday deleted a tweet thanking Raja Bhaiya for support during the recently concluded Rajya Sabha elections after the independent MLA voted for the BJP instead.Raja Bhaiya had met Yadav before the polls and assured him that he would vote for SP-Bahujan Samaj Party combine in the polls. However, after voting, he declared that his vote went in favour of the BJP.(Screenshot of the tweet by Akhilesh Yadav before it was deleted)Yadav’s action came after BSP supremo Mayawati is a press conference that he should not have trusted Raja Bhaiya to help the combine. “Akhilesh Yadav made a mistake in relying on Raja Bhaiya,” she said.Meanwhile, sending a signal of solidarity to the BSP, the SP has cancelled the victory celebration for its nominee Jaya Bachchan to be held in Lucknow.The BSP, too, has given indications that it remains positive about the new-found understanding between the two parties, with its national general secretary Satish Misra asserting that they got the SP votes and it was only "misuse" of power by the BJP which led to the defeat of his party’s candidate. He, however, said that any decision on alliance with the SP in future polls will be taken by Mayawati.Even Mayawati spoke positively on the understanding between the two parties. “The closeness of SP and BSP is not going to change because of this Rajya Sabha result,” she said at the press conference.In the election, BSP candidate Bhim Rao Ambedkar received 32 first preference votes, five short of the magic number in the state. He lost out to BJP’s Anil Kumar Agarwal in the second round of counting.