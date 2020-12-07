Akhilesh Yadav Detained on His Way to Kannauj for Participating in Kisan Pad Yatra, Violating Sec 144

Lucknow: The Samajwadi Party Chief and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav was detained by police while he was on his way to Kannauj to participate in the Kisan Pad Yatra on Monday. The administration had earlier put barricades outside his house in Lucknow, after which Yadav sat on dharna nearby. He was later detained and taken to Eco Garden. The SP chief alleged that the administration has seized his vehicles.

Speaking to media at the spot, Yadav said. “If the farmers are not happy with the laws made for the farmers, then the government should take them back. The government is not listening to the voice of the farmers.”

The SP chief stated that his workers were giving arrests in many districts of the state and he was also being stopped from going to Kannauj. “They can put us in jail if they wish,” he said.

Launching a scathing attack on BJP government, Akhilesh Yadav tweeted on Monday morning, “Jahan tak jati hai nazar wahan tak log tere khilaf hain, ae zulmi hakim tu kis-kis ko nazarband karega,” (As far as the eye goes, people are against you, O oppressor, who will you arrest?)

The Samajwadi Party has taken an aggressive stance against agriculture law and is continuously opposing it. The SP has also supported the Bharat Bandh and before that it said that Kisan Yatra should be taken out in every district of the state. This Kisan Yatra to be taken out under the leadership of Akhilesh is also being seen as a preparation for the Samajwadi Party's 2022 assembly elections.

Samajwadi Party workers demonstrated on Monday in several districts of Uttar Pradesh. During this time, SP workers broke barricades in many cities including Lucknow, after which many activists were detained.