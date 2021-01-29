Akhilesh Yadav Dials BKU's Rakesh Tikait, Assures Support to Farmers' Protest

Samajwadi Party Chief and former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav called up farmer leader Naresh Tikait to enquire about his health. During the telephonic conversation, Akhilesh Yadav assured Naresh Tikait that the Samajwadi Party will stand firmly with the farmers.

Naresh Tikait on Thursday evening refused to end the protest ongoing at Ghazipur border. Even after speaking with the administration, Tikait refused to change his decision. Two ADMs and two SPs of Ghaziabad had reached Gazipur to talk to Rakesh Tikait. ADM Shailendra said that he had come to inquire about his health.

“I called up Rakesh Tikait ji and enquired about his health. The entire country is watching the way BJP government is accusing and harassing the farmer leaders. Today, even BJP supporters are hiding their faces in shame. The spirit and solidarity of the people is with farmers,” Akhilesh Yadav said on Friday.

अभी राकेश टिकैत जी से बात करके उनके स्वास्थ्य का हाल जाना. भाजपा सरकार ने किसान नेताओं को जिस तरह आरोपित व प्रताड़ित किया है, वो पूरा देश देख रहा है. आज तो भाजपा के समर्थक भी शर्म से सिर झुकाए और मुँह छिपाए फिर रहे हैं. आज देश की भावना और सहानुभूति किसानों के साथ है. #किसान — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) January 29, 2021

Earlier on Thursday, he said, “The way the BJP government is crushing the farmers' movement by using deceit, even people are pained alongwith the farmers. The people whom the BJP government is trying to remove from the roads will one day remove the government.”

आज जिस तरह छल-बल का प्रयोग कर भाजपा सरकार किसानों के आंदोलन को कुचल रही है, उससे किसानों के साथ-साथ हर सच्चे भारतीय की आत्मा रो रही है। किसान अगले चुनाव में सरकार की क्रूरता का जवाब वोट से देंगे।आज भाजपा जिन किसानों को सड़क से उठा रही है, वो कल भाजपा को ही सड़क पर ले आएंगे। — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) January 28, 2021

Delhi Police has called six farmers’ leaders involved in the violence and uproar during the tractor parade on Republic Day. According to sources, the leaders who have been called to the crime branch include Buta Singh Burjgil, Darshan Pal Singh, Rakesh Tikait, Shamsher Pandher, Pannu Pandher and Satnam Pannu.

According to Delhi Police sources, the footage of the suspects involved in the violence has been handed over to the police. After catching these suspects, on the basis of interrogation, the role of others involved in inciting violence will also be ascertained.