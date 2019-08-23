Akhilesh Yadav Dissolves All Uttar Pradesh State Executives of Samajwadi Party

Lucknow: The Samajwadi Party on Friday dissolved its entire Uttar Pradesh state, district, youth wing and other executives, party sources said.

"Party president Akhilesh Yadav has dissolved all the state executive. All district executives, executives of youth and other wings have also been dissolved," a senior party leader told PTI.

The party, however, has retained state president Naresh Uttam, he added.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.