Akhilesh Yadav Dissolves All Uttar Pradesh State Executives of Samajwadi Party
Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav dissolves all all executives for the Uttar Pradesh except state party president Naresh Uttam, including those of district and youth wings.
File photo of Samajwadi Party chief and former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav (PTI)
Lucknow: The Samajwadi Party on Friday dissolved its entire Uttar Pradesh state, district, youth wing and other executives, party sources said.
"Party president Akhilesh Yadav has dissolved all the state executive. All district executives, executives of youth and other wings have also been dissolved," a senior party leader told PTI.
The party, however, has retained state president Naresh Uttam, he added.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh Look Menacing in New Posters of Marjaavaan
- Metz M55G2 4K Android TV Review: So Good, it Should Cost a Lot More Than Rs 42,990
- Woman, Whose Rendition of Lata Mangeshkar Classic Went Viral, Records Song for Himesh Reshammiya
- Ashes 2019: Warner Hails 'World Class' Archer
- Jemimah Rodrigues Impresses Yorkshire Teammates With Impromptu Concert