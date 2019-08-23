Take the pledge to vote

Akhilesh Yadav Dissolves All Uttar Pradesh State Executives of Samajwadi Party

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav dissolves all all executives for the Uttar Pradesh except state party president Naresh Uttam, including those of district and youth wings.

PTI

August 23, 2019
File photo of Samajwadi Party chief and former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav (PTI)
Lucknow: The Samajwadi Party on Friday dissolved its entire Uttar Pradesh state, district, youth wing and other executives, party sources said.

"Party president Akhilesh Yadav has dissolved all the state executive. All district executives, executives of youth and other wings have also been dissolved," a senior party leader told PTI.

The party, however, has retained state president Naresh Uttam, he added.

