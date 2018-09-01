English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Akhilesh Yadav Drops Plan to Enter Hotel Business, to Build Bungalow in VIP Area Instead
According to information, SP chief's wife Dimple Yadav had assured the court that a hotel would not be constructed on the site. Instead, a plan to construct a house on the same 23,872 square feet plot in Hazratganj area will replace the earlier proposal.
File photo of former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav
Lucknow: A sprawling bungalow plan is set to replace former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav's proposed hotel in high security Vikramaditya Marg. The decision was taken after the Lucknow Bench of Allahabad High Court stayed construction of the hotel.
According to information, SP chief's wife Dimple Yadav had assured the court that a hotel would not be constructed on the site. Instead, a plan to construct a house on the same 23,872 square feet plot in Hazratganj area will replace the earlier proposal. The high security site happens to be in close proximity with the Samajwadi Party headquarters.
A source told News18 that Yadav will soon take back the application submitted to the Lucknow Development Authority, seeking clearances for the proposed hotel.
The couple had applied to LDA for approval of the map of their proposed hotel, ‘Hibiscus Heritage’ in Hazratganj area of Lucknow. The couple had also sought clearances from DG (Security), Estate Officer of UP government and General Manager of Lucknow Jal Sansthan and Nazul Land Officer of the authority. Since the plot comes under a high-security zone where buildings cannot be more than seven meters, all NOCs were required.
According to the documents, the couple had purchased the 23,872 square feet plot at Vikramaditya Marg in 2005 at a cost of Rs 39 lakh from one Jwala Ramnath. The property is now worth crores. A PIL was also filed in this regard recently raising objections to the construction of the hotel as the venue comes in high security zone.
Speaking to News18, litigant Shishir Chaturvedi had said, “I had filed a PIL in the case as this area comes under the high security zone where many prominent people reside and there can be security issues.”
| Edited by: Sumedha Kirti
-
-
-
-
