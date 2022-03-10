Akhilesh Yadav Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates

Live election result status of key candidate Akhilesh Yadav of SP in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly / Vidhan Sabha elections. Check here if Akhilesh Yadav has won or lost, is leading or is trailing.

Samajwadi Party chief and former CM Akhilesh Yadav is seen as the main challenger to Yogi Adityanath in this election. Yadav is contesting his first Assembly election from Karhal seat in his family bastion, Mainpuri. He was elected as member of the Legislative Council when the SP came to power in Uttar Pradesh in 2012. Yadav is currently the Lok Sabha MP from Azamgarh. In alliance with RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary, Akhilesh Yadav has pitched his campaign around farmers’ protests and the plight of minorities.

According to the election affidavit submitted with the Election Commission of India Akhilesh Yadav is 48 years of age and his educational qualifications are: Graduate Professional. He has declared total assests of Rs 40.1 crore and total liabilies of Rs 43.2 lakh.

Follow the LIVE updating tables on this page to track the latest results updates of Akhilesh Yadav contesting on a SP ticket from Karhal constituency.

