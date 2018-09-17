English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Akhilesh Yadav Has a Poll Formula to Keep 'Bua' Mayawati Happy
An SP source close to Akhilesh Yadav told News18 that out of the 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh, Akhilesh has decided to offer the lion’s share of 36 seats to the BSP. In contrast, the SP chief has decided to keep only 32 seats for his own party.
Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18.com
New Delhi: Amid the talks of a possible Mahagathbandhan for 2019, Mayawati threw a spanner in the works on Sunday by demanding a "respectable" share of the pie. The Bahujan Samaj Party chief said she was not opposed to joining a grand opposition alliance but added the caveat that the BSP must receive a "respectable" number of seats in the Lok Sabha elections. However, sources in the Samajwadi Party suggests that Akhilesh Yadav is not concerned with Mayawati’s statement because he has already made up his mind to offer a larger share of seats to the BSP.
On Sunday, Mayawati said that she is not averse to joining a grand alliance against the BJP, but will agree only if her party is allocated a respectable share of seats in states where it is currently a minor player. "We are not against having an alliance in the upcoming polls. But it will happen only if we are given a respectable number of seats. Otherwise, we will go alone," she said.
The BSP is also said to be in talks with the Congress for an alliance in the poll-bound Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. In all the three states, it has a pocket of influence that has fetched the party only a few seats in the last two decades. An alliance with the Congress here could also lay the foundation for a larger understanding between the two parties and other non-BJP outfits in the Hindi heartland, including politically crucial UP and Bihar.
On Sunday, Mayawati said that she is not averse to joining a grand alliance against the BJP, but will agree only if her party is allocated a respectable share of seats in states where it is currently a minor player. "We are not against having an alliance in the upcoming polls. But it will happen only if we are given a respectable number of seats. Otherwise, we will go alone," she said.
The BSP is also said to be in talks with the Congress for an alliance in the poll-bound Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. In all the three states, it has a pocket of influence that has fetched the party only a few seats in the last two decades. An alliance with the Congress here could also lay the foundation for a larger understanding between the two parties and other non-BJP outfits in the Hindi heartland, including politically crucial UP and Bihar.
