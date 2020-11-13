Akhilesh Yadav Hits Out at UP Govt Over Delayed Payment to Paddy Farmers, Unemployment Among Youth

Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav on Friday attacked the ruling BJP over the plight of farmers and youth in the state amid delayed payment for crops and unemployment. The Samajwadi Party president alleged that due to the wrong policies of the Yogi Adityanath government Diwali has turned black for the farmers and youth of Uttar Pradesh.

On his visit to Auraiya to pay tributes to deceased former MLC Mulayam Singh Yadav, the SP chief said that the government's claims turned out to be 'moist firecrackers'

Hitting out at the BJP government, he said, "There has never been such a bad situation for farmers and youth. All the claims of the government have become like 'moist firecrackers'. The poor people are not being heard anywhere. Now the people are eagerly waiting for the assembly elections to be held in 2022, when they will take account of their problems one by one."

"About 20 lakh sugarcane farmers are owed Rs 3,343 crore from the previous crushing season by sugar mills of Meerut, Saharanpur and Moradabad divisions. Sugarcane farmers are owed about Rs 10,000 crore in the state. Due to irregularities at the paddy purchasing centers, the farmer had to face tough times. In Sambhal alone, there is an outstanding payment of Rs 28 crore for the purchase of paddy. The delay in paying the dues of the farmers is sad. After all, how should farmers celebrate the festival? The Diwali of western UP farmers will also be bleak,” added Akhilesh.

"The irony is that the situation of purchasing paddy in Prime Minister's parliamentary constituency itself is not good. There was a target of 40 thousand metric tons, but so far only 670 metric tons of paddy has been purchased. The farmer coming to sell is being asked to come later. They are being given a 2021 token to sell paddy. Farmers are forced to sell paddy at Rs 1,100 instead of Rs 1,868 per quintal for sowing the next crop," said Yadav.

"The government that jailed farmers in the name of 'stubble burning' failed to pay the price of paddy. The middlemen are filling their pockets by killing the rights of the farmers. The damage done to farmers by the new agriculture act of the BJP government is now being revealed," he said.

Further attacking the government over widespread unemployment in the state, the SP chief said, "The future of the youth is also in darkness. There are only a few months left for the end of BJP rule in the state. So far neither investment has come nor has employment increased due to setting up of industries. The remaining industries were also closed during the lockdown.

"According to the latest survey of the World Economy Forum, 57 per cent of the people in the country are likely to lose their jobs in the next 12 months. For the first time in the country's history, a severe recession is expected. The hollow promises of the BJP government are revealed in this report,” said the former chief minister.