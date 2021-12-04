Akhilesh Yadav Invoking Dalits Ahead of UP Polls, Says UP Minister Ramapati Shastri

The Uttar Pradesh Social Welfare Minister Ramapati Shastri accused SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav of being anti-Dalit and said that all the decisions of the previous government had already been testimony of this fact.

In a statement here on Saturday, he said that no matter how many statements Akhilesh made in the favour of Dalits from the point of view of elections, but during his Chief Ministership, he always worked against Dalits. The deprived section of the society would never forget this and give a befitting reply in the elections, he added.

Shastri said that Akhilesh Yadav during his tenure as the Chief Minister had renamed all those districts which were named after Dalit icons great by former Chief Minister Mayawati.

It is noteworthy that BSP leader Mayawati, in the capacity of the CM, had created three new districts while had decided to change the names of eight districts including these. Of these, Bhimnagar, Prabuddhanagar and Panchsheelnagar came into existence in 2011, whose names were changed by Akhilesh to Sambhal, Shamli and Hapur respectively.

Simultaneously, the names of four other districts changed by Mayawati namely Ramabai Nagar, Mahamaya Nagar, Kanshiram Nagar and Chhatrapati Shahuji Maharaj were reverted to Kanpur Dehat, Hathras, Kasganj and Amethi respectively.

“Not only this, the changed name of King George Medical University located in Lucknow by Mayawati government to “Chhatrapati Shahuji Maharaj Medical University" was also changed by Akhilesh Yadav who restored its old name again under SP rule, “pointed out the senior UP Minister. Similarly, he said, the SP government changed the name of Bhimrao Ambedkar Harit Park in Gomtinagar, Lucknow to Janeshwar Mishra Park.

Ramapati Shastri said that during the reign of Akhilesh Yadav, his anti-Dalit face had come in front of everyone. During his reign, mafia-goons used to exploit Dalits and when they went to the police with their complaints, neither FIR was registered nor any action was taken. “Akhilesh’s pro-dalit face is a sham and he has no right to even talk about Dalits, " Shastri stated.

