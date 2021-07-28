Akhilesh Yadav is Bearing the Fruits of What He Did in 5 Years: Uma Bharti

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Kalyan Singh’s condition remains critical, as he is receiving treatment at the SGPGI in Lucknow. Meanwhile, all of the BJP’s top leaders are regularly visiting SGPGI to get updates on Singh’s condition. Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Uma Bharti arrived in Lucknow and inquired about Kalyan Singh’s condition.

BJP leader Uma Bharti said, “I had come to see Kalyan Singh, whom I call Babuji. He is still a powerful leader. It seemed to me that he was going to be with us for a long time.”

While attacking Congress party, she said, “Congress is not allowing the House to function. I challenge Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi to stop us and the BJP on the road and people will tell them what their status is.”

She also attacked SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and said, “Akhilesh Yadav is bearing the fruits of what he has done in five years and that is why he is out of power.”

On the other hand, for West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Uma Bharti said, “The one who could not win her Chief Minister’s seat, Nandigram, did not have the moral right to become the Chief Minister. Everyone saw what happened in West Bengal. Mamata feels that she has become a big leader but she may not know that it is Uttar Pradesh, which is with Yogi Adityanath.”

While speaking on the new population policy proposal in Uttar Pradesh, Uma Bharti said, “I have already been a supporter of population control. It must be implemented.” On the other hand, speaking on AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi she said, “People like Owaisi cannot do anything in politics. In UP, elections will be held in the name of BJP, Yogi, and development.”

