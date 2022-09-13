​Akhilesh Yadav May Be Re-elected as Samajwadi Party Chief for Third Consecutive Term Next Month

The Samajwadi Party is likely to hold its state and national convention in October before Diwali, wherein SP national president Akhilesh Yadav is likely to be re-elected for the third consecutive term, said sources.

The exact date and venue for these conventions is not yet announced, claimed insiders, adding the party will also announce SP UP president in these conventions.

The poll debacle in the recently concluded 2022 Uttar Pradesh State Assembly elections had forced Yadav to dissolve the state executive of the party. The party recently launched a state-wide membership drive to strengthen the party at the grass root level. The SP has set a target of 2 crore new members in this membership drive which concludes on September 30.

During the national and state level conventions of the SP, an exercise will be done to reenergize the workers ahead of the upcoming local body elections.

After the removal of Shivpal Yadav, Naresh Uttam Patel became the UP state president of SP in the year 2017. It is being said that Naresh Uttam Patel is still a frontline contender for the post of UP president as he is considered a confidant of Yadav.

Yadav was elected as the party chief for the first time in Lucknow on January 1, 2017, by removing SP founder and his father Mulayam Singh Yadav from the post. After this, Akhilesh was unanimously re-elected as the national president on October 5, 2017 in the national convention held in Agra. For this, the party constitution was amended and the tenure was increased to five years from the earlier three years.

