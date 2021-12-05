Akhilesh Yadav on Keshav Prasad Maurya's 'Lungi' Remark: 'Must Have Seen CM's Outfit Up Close'

Taking a dig at Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya’s controversial statement over “lungi-wearing people”, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said he seemed to be referring to chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s dress.

Maurya had also remarked on the cap worn by members of a specific community, to which Akhilesh said the language of BJP leaders will change further, and that it will become filthier as the elections approach.

Asked about Harishankar Tiwari and his son Vinay Shankar joining the Samajwadi Party, Akhilesh said all those who wanted to come to the SP were welcome.

Speaking to the media at the SP office in Lucknow on Sunday, Akhilesh said, “The BJP is creating a gap in society and is only doing politics of hate. The language of BJP leaders will change further and become filthier as elections approach.”

He said, “If you asked the BJP about the income of a businessman, they would have no answer. If you ask them a question on unemployment, no one will be able to answer. Inflation has doubled today. Inflation has increased due to decisions like demonetisation and GST.”

Talking about the deputy CM’s lungi comment, Akhilesh said, “As far as dress is concerned, the BJP will continue to speak such filthy language. The people of Uttar Pradesh have made up their mind that there will be no Yogi government but a ‘yogya’ (qualified) government. He (Keshav Prasad Maurya) seems to have seen the chief minister’s dress (lungi), his outfit up close, that’s why he is saying such things. Keshav Maurya ji’s fight is not with the people of the opposition, his fight is with the people inside his party.”

Sources said Harishankar Tiwari and his son Vinay, who is the BSP MLA from Chillupar assembly seat in Gorakhpur, recently met Akhilesh in Lucknow. Soon, the influential Tiwari family of Purvanchal might switch over to the SP, they added. Harishankar is considered a big name among Brahmin leaders of Purvanchal.

