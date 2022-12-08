CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » Politics » Akhilesh Yadav Presents Samajwadi Party Flag to PSPL Founder Shivpal Singh Yadav, Indicating Possible Merger of Parties
1-MIN READ

Akhilesh Yadav Presents Samajwadi Party Flag to PSPL Founder Shivpal Singh Yadav, Indicating Possible Merger of Parties

PTI

Last Updated: December 08, 2022, 14:42 IST

Lucknow, India

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav presents party flag to PSPL founder Shivpal Singh Yadav in Saifai (Twitter/@samajwadiparty)

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav presents party flag to PSPL founder Shivpal Singh Yadav in Saifai (Twitter/@samajwadiparty)

A SP flag was also put on Shivpal Singh Yadav's car by the party's workers reflecting the possible coming together of the two parties.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday presented his party’s flag to Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) founder Shivpal Singh Yadav in Saifai, indicating a possible merger of the SP and the PSPL.  As SP candidate Dimple Yadav gained a massive lead of over two lakh votes in the Mainpuri Lok Sabha bypoll, both the leaders sat together in Saifai in Etawah district, where Akhilesh Yadav presented his party’s flag to his uncle.

Later, they posted photographs of the event on Twitter.

A SP flag was also put on Shivpal Singh Yadav’s car by the party’s workers reflecting the possible coming together of the two parties.

Amid ups and downs in their relations, ‘chacha-bhatija’ (Shivpal Yadav and nephew Akhilesh Yadav) came together to ensure the victory of Dimple Yadav in the bypoll necessitated after the demise of SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav.

first published:December 08, 2022, 14:42 IST
last updated:December 08, 2022, 14:42 IST