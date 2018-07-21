English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Akhilesh Yadav Quotes Poet Bashir Badr to Describe Rahul Gandhi-Narendra Modi Hug
"No one would even like to shake hands with you if you will jump you to hug someone with such warmth; that's not how a city-like behaviour, hence, maintain a little distance when you greet someone," former Uttar Pradesh chief minister quotes legendary Urdu poet Bashir Badr.
File photo of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav. (PTI)
Lucknow: Turning poetic on Saturday afternoon, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav quoted legendary Urdu poet Bashir Badr to describe the Rahul Gandhi-Narendra Modi hug during motion of no confidence in Lok Sabha a day earlier.
"Koi haath bhi na milayega jo gale miloge tapaak se; yeh naye mizaj ka shehr hai zara fasle se mila karo (no one would even like to shake hands with you if you will jump to hug someone with such warmth; that's not a city-like behaviour, hence, maintain a little distance when you greet someone)," former Uttar Pradesh chief minister tweeted.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi mocked Rahul Gandhi for hugging him in the Lok Sabha, saying the Congress President was actually dreaming to be the next Prime Minister and had asked him to get up from his seat in the House.
"In the morning, the voting was not over, the debate was also not over, one member came running to me saying - Utho Utho Utho... What is his hurry to come to power," Modi said, gesturing with hands and recalling how Gandhi came to hug him after his speech. The ‘hug’ was also the most talked about event of the day while it was also among the top trends on micro blogging site Twitter and other social media platforms as well.
Yadav also took a dig at the farmer rally addressed by PM Modi in Shahjahanpur today and said, "Today the need is not to hold a Kisan Rally, rather the government should tell how and when they are going to give the proposed MSP to the farmers. Also the government should reply why the markets proposed by us like Grain Market (Anaaj Mandi), vegetable market (sabzi mandi) and the market of Greater Noida are not yet built. The farmers are still waiting for their loan waivers."
कोई हाथ भी न मिलाएगा जो गले मिलोगे तपाक से— Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) July 21, 2018
ये नए मिज़ाज का शहर है ज़रा फ़ासले से मिला करो
| Edited by: Sumedha Kirti
