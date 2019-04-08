English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Akhilesh Yadav Repeats Mayawati's Appeal, Asks Voters to Not Let Votes Get Split
Speaking at SP-BSP alliance's first joint rally in Deoband, the BSP chief had made an open appeal to the minority community to not let its vote get split by siding with the Congress.
BSP supremo Mayawati with SP chief Akhilesh Yadav at a joint rally in Deoband.
Loading...
New Delhi: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Monday reteried alliance partner and BSP chief Mayawati's appeal to "not let votes get split".
Addressing a rally in Ghaziabad, Yadav said, "First they became a chaiwallah and now they have become a chowkidar. The enthusiasm here is telling me that the chowki (seat) of chowkidar will not be saved this time. It's my appeal to you all, please do not let your votes get split." The SP chief, however, did not make a reference to any community or caste.
A day earlier, Mayawati had appealed Muslims to for the gathbandhan as only the SP and BSP can defeat the BJP. Speaking at the first joint rally in Deoband, the BSP chief had made an open appeal to the minority community to not let its vote get split by siding with the Congress.
"I want to make an open appeal. It's not the Congress but the alliance which is fighting the BJP. Congress wants to ensure the alliance does not win. Congress is trying to help the BJP in this election,” she said while sharing the stage with Akhilesh Yadav and RLD chief Ajit Singh.
The speech, however, had got Mayawati in trouble as the chief electoral officer of Uttar Pradesh has asked the Saharanpur district magistrate to send him a factual report of her remark to allow the poll panel to ascertain whether the comments were violative of the Model Code of Conduct, in force since March 10.
Addressing a rally in Ghaziabad, Yadav said, "First they became a chaiwallah and now they have become a chowkidar. The enthusiasm here is telling me that the chowki (seat) of chowkidar will not be saved this time. It's my appeal to you all, please do not let your votes get split." The SP chief, however, did not make a reference to any community or caste.
A day earlier, Mayawati had appealed Muslims to for the gathbandhan as only the SP and BSP can defeat the BJP. Speaking at the first joint rally in Deoband, the BSP chief had made an open appeal to the minority community to not let its vote get split by siding with the Congress.
"I want to make an open appeal. It's not the Congress but the alliance which is fighting the BJP. Congress wants to ensure the alliance does not win. Congress is trying to help the BJP in this election,” she said while sharing the stage with Akhilesh Yadav and RLD chief Ajit Singh.
The speech, however, had got Mayawati in trouble as the chief electoral officer of Uttar Pradesh has asked the Saharanpur district magistrate to send him a factual report of her remark to allow the poll panel to ascertain whether the comments were violative of the Model Code of Conduct, in force since March 10.
| Edited by: Sumedha Kirti
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
'If Speaking Truth Is A Rebellion Then Yes, I Am A Rebel': Shatrughan Sinha
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Smriti Irani: The Gandhis Have Cheated Amethi
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Nitish Kumar Exclusive: Bihar CM's First Interview After Being Voted Back To Power In 2015
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
'If Speaking Truth Is A Rebellion Then Yes, I Am A Rebel': Shatrughan Sinha
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Smriti Irani: The Gandhis Have Cheated Amethi
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Nitish Kumar Exclusive: Bihar CM's First Interview After Being Voted Back To Power In 2015
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Janhvi Kapoor on Repeating Clothes: Haven't Earned Enough to Splurge on New Outfits
- Karan Johar Lauds Kangana Ranaut, Calls Her 'One of the Best Actresses' in Industry
- Priyanka Chopra Trips and Almost Falls, But Nick Jonas Comes to Her Rescue
- International Space Station is 'Like Gym On Earth', Filled With Bacteria: New Study
- PUBG Mobile Addiction: After India, Now Parents in The UAE Demand a Ban on The Battle Royale Game
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results