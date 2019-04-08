Akhilesh Yadav Repeats Mayawati's Appeal, Asks Voters to Not Let Votes Get Split

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Monday reteried alliance partner and BSP chief Mayawati's appeal to "not let votes get split".Addressing a rally in Ghaziabad, Yadav said, "First they became a chaiwallah and now they have become a chowkidar. The enthusiasm here is telling me that the chowki (seat) of chowkidar will not be saved this time. It's my appeal to you all, please do not let your votes get split." The SP chief, however, did not make a reference to any community or caste.A day earlier, Mayawati had appealed Muslims to for the gathbandhan as only the SP and BSP can defeat the BJP. Speaking at the first joint rally in Deoband, the BSP chief had made an open appeal to the minority community to not let its vote get split by siding with the Congress."I want to make an open appeal. It's not the Congress but the alliance which is fighting the BJP. Congress wants to ensure the alliance does not win. Congress is trying to help the BJP in this election,” she said while sharing the stage with Akhilesh Yadav and RLD chief Ajit Singh.The speech, however, had got Mayawati in trouble as the chief electoral officer of Uttar Pradesh has asked the Saharanpur district magistrate to send him a factual report of her remark to allow the poll panel to ascertain whether the comments were violative of the Model Code of Conduct, in force since March 10.