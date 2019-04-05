Akhilesh Yadav Returns to Poll Pitch, Will Address First Mahagathbandhan Rally on April 7

Samajwadi Party chief and former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Akhilesh Yadav will be kicking off his electoral campaign with a joint rally alongside alliance partners Bahujan Samaj Party and Rashtriya Lok Dal in Deoband on April 7.This will be the former Chief Minister's first joint rally this election season and will come a day before campaigning for the first phase formally comes to an end. On the final day of campaigning for the first phase on April 8, Akhilesh Yadav is expected to address solo rallies in Ghaziabad and Baghpat.Deoband, which was chosen carefully by the allied parties after much groundwork, comes under the Saharanpur Lok Sabha constituency that has been in the limelight since caste-based clashes in 2017.Apart from Deoband, Saharanpur, Saharanpur Dehat, Behat and Rampur Maniharan are the assembly seats which constitute Saharanpur Lok Sabha constituency. Interestingly, all the five seats were swept by BJP in the 2017 state assembly elections.On April 8, according to Samajwadi Party's chief spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary, the SP chief will be addressing a rally in Ghaziabad's Ramlila Maidan Kavinagar in a show of support for alliance candidate Suresh Bansal.On the same day, Akhilesh Yadav will be addressing another rally in Baghpat at Shri Krishna Inter College, Balaini in favour of alliance candidate and RLD vice president Jayant Chaudhary.The two rallies will be Akhilesh's last ones in the first phase of polling, which is slated for April 11.The campaign for the second phase of polling will see Akhilesh Yadav addressing rallies in Hathras' Nagarpalika ground and Sikandrav on April 9.Yadav will also address a rally in Aligarh at Nanu Paliya Paith Ground (New Bypass). Samajwadi Party has given a ticket to Ramjilal Suman from Hathras while Ajeet Balyan has been fielded as the alliance candidate from Aligarh.