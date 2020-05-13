Akhilesh Yadav Says People Unimpressed by PM Modi's Promise of Financial Package

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday took a jibe at the Rs 20 lakh crore stimulus package announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, terming it as rhetoric.

The prime minister on Tuesday announced massive new financial incentives on top of the previously announced packages for a combined stimulus of Rs 20 lakh crore.

In a tweet in Hindi, Yadav said, "First it was the false promise of (Rs) 15 lakh, and now it is the claim of (Rs) 20 lakh crore...Now, the 133 crore people will be hit by a 133-time bigger 'jumla' (rhetoric)...How can anyone believe this..."





पहले 15 लाख का झूठा वादा और अब 20 लाख करोड़ का दावा...

अबकी बार लगभग 133 करोड़ लोगों को 133 गुना बड़े जुमले की मार...

ऐ बाबू कोई भला कैसे करे एतबार...

अब लोग ये नहीं पूछ रहे हैं कि 20 लाख करोड़ में कितने ज़ीरो होते हैं बल्कि ये पूछ रहे हैं उसमें कितनी गोल-गोल गोली होती हैं. — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) May 13, 2020

Sharpening his attack further, the former UP chief minister said, "Now, people are not asking how many zeroes are there in 20 lakh crore, but how many 'gol-gol goli' are there in it."