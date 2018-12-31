English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Akhilesh Yadav Slams CM Yogi Over Ghazipur Violence, Says 'Thoko Neeti Has Confused Everyone'
The former UP chief minister claimed that policemen were doing the encounters to get better postings and mob was killing them in rage.
Lucknow: Slamming CM Yogi Adityanath's for his 'encounter policy', Samajwadi chief Akhilesh Yadav said on Sunday that the "thoko neeti" has left both police and common man confused about the "actual target".
"Ye ghatna isliye ghati hai kyunki CM sadan mein ho ya manch pe ho unki ek hi bhasha hai 'thok do'. Kabhi police ko nahi samjh aata kise 'thokna' hai, kabhi janta ko nahi samajh aata kise 'thokna' hai (This incident has occurred due to CM's encounter policy. Whether he is in his office or on stage, he only speaks the language of shootout. Sometimes police is confused regarding whom should they shoot, on other occasions, people are unable to understand who is the target)," Yadav said.
The former UP chief minister claimed that policemen were doing the encounters to get better postings and mob was killing them in disgruntlement.
"The unfortunate incident that happened on Saturday in Ghazipur could have been avoided by the administration as the protest was peaceful and pre-planned. Also the local intelligence already had the input about it. But still everyone was busy with the programme of the prime minister," Yadav said, adding that crime had doubled in BJP's regime.
Reacting to Purvanchal University VC's controversial statement, the SP chief said, "I should not be commenting on a vice-chancellor but one can imagine what will students do when teachers are using such a language. I think he is inspired by our CM's words, which is also the language of the Bharatiya Janata Party."
In a video that has gone viral on social media, Veer Bahadur Singh Purvanchal University's vice-chancellor Raja Ram Yadav can be seen calling upon the students not to hesitate in murdering someone who they have an argument with. The controversial statement was allegedly made at a function held in Satyadev College in Ghazipur's Gandhipuram.
| Edited by: Sumedha Kirti
