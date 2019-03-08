Akhilesh Yadav Slams PM Modi Over Inauguration of Lucknow Metro's Second Phase

Samajwadi Party chief and former CM of Uttar Pradesh Akhilesh Yadav has hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the inauguration of the second phase of Lucknow Metro and Ghaziabad on Friday.In his tweet on Friday morning, Akhilesh Yadav accused the PM of re-inaugurating the project which had already been constructed during his tenure as CM. “I have heard that Manniye from Delhi is coming down to re-inaugurate the Lucknow and Ghaziabad Metro constructed during the tenure of Samajwadi Party and to lay the foundation stone of Kanpur Metro. Looks like as if he will be doing his last inauguration as PM. Lucknow people should ensure the name of their seniors on the inaugural plank,” he tweetedThe project was announced former CM Akhilesh Yadav's budget speech in 2013 and was the foundation stone was laid by him in March 2014. Yadav had even used the Lucknow Metro as one of the achievements of his government during the 2017 Assembly elections.The fight for the credit of the project is not new and began in September 2017 with the incumbent UP CM Yogi Adityanath inaugurating the Lucknow Metro’s first phase. Adityanath in a TV commercial had then claimed that the Lucknow Metro was PM Modi’s dream.On the eve of the inauguration of the first phase, thousands of Samajwadi Party workers turned up at Charbagh and celebrated with much fervour lauding Akhilesh Yadav for the project. Some of these men were detained by the police for putting up posters with congratulatory messages for Akhilesh Yadav.PM Modi will be launching the second phase of Lucknow Metro via video conferencing from Kanpur.