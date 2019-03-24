English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Akhilesh Yadav Steps Into Father Mulayam’s Shoes for 2019 Polls, to Contest from Azamgarh
By contesting from his father’s seat, Akhilesh has not only given a clear message that he is the real inheritor of his father’s legacy but has also made an attempt to mobilise the Samajwadi Party cadre in Poorvanchal.
Mulayam Singh Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav.
Loading...
Lucknow: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav will contest the upcoming elections from Azamgarh constituency, which is at present held by his father and party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav, the SP announced on Sunday while releasing the list of candidates for 40 Lok Sabha seats.
Senior SP leader and former state minister Mohammad Azam Khan will contest from his home turf Rampur in what is being seen as an attempt to mobilise minorities in the face of Congress fielding Muslim faces in western UP.
Mulayam, meanwhile, will contesting from the Yadav bastion of Mainpuri, where a joint rally of Akhilesh, Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati and RLD chief Ajit Singh is expected on April 19.
By contesting from his father’s seat, Akhilesh has not only given a clear message that he is the real inheritor of his father’s legacy but also made an attempt to mobilise the Samajwadi Party cadre in Poorvanchal.
Meanwhile, the party also issued a list of 40 star campaigners for the upcoming polls. These include Akhilesh, Azam Khan, Ramgopal Yadav, Jaya Bachchan and Dimple Yadav but interestingly, Mulayam’s name is missing.
The move comes in the backdrop of the SP patriarch appearing off-guard from the party line on several occasions, which has caused embarrassment for the party. Mulayam had also stirred up a controversy by wishing PM Narendra Modi a second term while addressing Parliament on its last day.
The SP-BSP along with RLD are contesting the 2019 Lok Sabha Polls in an alliance. The SP will contest on 37 seats, BSP on 38 seats while three seats have been given to RLD. Two seats of Amethi and Rae Bareli were left for Congress.
Senior SP leader and former state minister Mohammad Azam Khan will contest from his home turf Rampur in what is being seen as an attempt to mobilise minorities in the face of Congress fielding Muslim faces in western UP.
Mulayam, meanwhile, will contesting from the Yadav bastion of Mainpuri, where a joint rally of Akhilesh, Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati and RLD chief Ajit Singh is expected on April 19.
By contesting from his father’s seat, Akhilesh has not only given a clear message that he is the real inheritor of his father’s legacy but also made an attempt to mobilise the Samajwadi Party cadre in Poorvanchal.
Meanwhile, the party also issued a list of 40 star campaigners for the upcoming polls. These include Akhilesh, Azam Khan, Ramgopal Yadav, Jaya Bachchan and Dimple Yadav but interestingly, Mulayam’s name is missing.
The move comes in the backdrop of the SP patriarch appearing off-guard from the party line on several occasions, which has caused embarrassment for the party. Mulayam had also stirred up a controversy by wishing PM Narendra Modi a second term while addressing Parliament on its last day.
The SP-BSP along with RLD are contesting the 2019 Lok Sabha Polls in an alliance. The SP will contest on 37 seats, BSP on 38 seats while three seats have been given to RLD. Two seats of Amethi and Rae Bareli were left for Congress.
| Edited by: Debdeep Mukherjee
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
IPL 2019 Things You Might Have Missed
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Why Are Few Women Represented In Politics?
-
Monday 04 June , 2018
India's Drying Rivers: How can we Save our Rivers from Drying Up feat. Sunderlal Bahuguna
-
Tuesday 19 March , 2019
War of Words: How Akhilesh Replied To Yogi’s Taunt Over SP-BSP Coalition
-
Tuesday 19 March , 2019
Exclusive: News18 Tracks Down Nirav Modi in London
IPL 2019 Things You Might Have Missed
Friday 22 March , 2019 Why Are Few Women Represented In Politics?
Monday 04 June , 2018 India's Drying Rivers: How can we Save our Rivers from Drying Up feat. Sunderlal Bahuguna
Tuesday 19 March , 2019 War of Words: How Akhilesh Replied To Yogi’s Taunt Over SP-BSP Coalition
Tuesday 19 March , 2019 Exclusive: News18 Tracks Down Nirav Modi in London
Live TV
Recommended For You
- PUBG Mobile: Healthy Gameplay System Error Fixed, With an Apology for Shutting Out Gamers in India
- Best & Worst Dressed Bollywood Divas at 64th Filmfare Awards 2019
- Is Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Expecting Her Second Child?
- HP Spectre Folio Review: There Are Premium Laptops, And There is This Setting New Benchmarks
- Akshay Kumar Posts First Photo After 'Kesari' Release, Twitter Doesn't Let It 'Fade Away'
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results