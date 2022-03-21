Akhilesh Yadav Takes Dig at UP Govt Over NITI Aayog's Poverty Index

Samajwadi Party chief and the former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Akhilesh Yadav has taken a dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party government in the State over NITI Aayog’s report. The SP chief on Monday tweeted from his official Twitter handle and said that UP was in the bottom three states in the multidimensional poverty index of NITI Aayog under the BJP rule.

“In the first multidimensional poverty index (MPI) of NITI Aayog under the BJP rule, UP is among the three poorest States in the country; UP ranks third in the highest malnutrition rate and the child and adolescent mortality rate category, UP is in the worst position in the whole country. These are the badges of failure of the BJP government,” tweeted Akhilesh Yadav on Monday.

According to media reports, among the Union Territories, Dadra and Nagar Haveli has the highest poverty with 27.36% of people being poor. In Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh 12.58% and in Delhi, 4.79% are poor. Bihar has the highest number of people suffering from malnutrition, followed by Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. Bihar is also the worst in terms of population deprived of maternal health, not going to school, without cooking fuel and electricity.

As per media reports, Uttar Pradesh has the worst performance in the child and adolescent mortality rate category. In this case, it is followed by Bihar and Madhya Pradesh. Jharkhand has the worst ranking in terms of population deprived of sanitation. NITI Aayog in its first MPI report has said that Bihar, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh are among the poorest states in the country.

