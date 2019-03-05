English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Akhilesh Yadav to Announce UP Seat-Sharing Agreement With RLD Today
Speculations are rife that the three seats the RLD has clinched in the agreement are from the Mathura, Baghpat and Muzaffarnagar constituencies. The SP had earlier conceded one seat in the seat-sharing agreement to accommodate RLD, which had been pressing for a minimum of three seats.
File photo of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav(PTI photo).
Loading...
Lucknow: The Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party in Uttar Pradesh are likely to announce the seats for their smaller ally Rashtriya Lok Dal on Tuesday. The three seats are expected to be announced in a joint press conference by SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and RLD vice-president Jayant Chaudhary in Lucknow.
It is being speculated that the three seats the RLD has clinched in the agreement are from Mathura, Baghpat and Muzaffarnagar constituencies. According to the seat-sharing announcement made on February 22, the SP conceded one seat to accommodate the RLD, which had been pressing for a minimum of three seats despite deciding on an equal partnership earlier.
The BSP will now contest from 38 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh, while the SP will contest from 37. In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Mathura was won by the BJP while BSP was a runner-up with RLD following in the third position. Chaudhary had contested from Mathura seat. The BJP had also managed to clinch a victory in Baghpat, where RLD chief Ajit Singh had contested. RLD was a runner up and BSP stayed at number three. The Muzaffarnagar seat was also won by the BJP with BSP and SP managing the second and third positions.
The SP-BSP alliance had also announced that it will not contest on two seats of Amethi and Raebareli, though it did not mention any kind of understanding with the Congress. There was speculation that Priyanka Gandhi's entry into the political arena had prompted the SP and BSP camps to rethink but Mayawati's repeated attacks on the Congress in the last one month have poured cold water over the rumours.
It is being speculated that the three seats the RLD has clinched in the agreement are from Mathura, Baghpat and Muzaffarnagar constituencies. According to the seat-sharing announcement made on February 22, the SP conceded one seat to accommodate the RLD, which had been pressing for a minimum of three seats despite deciding on an equal partnership earlier.
The BSP will now contest from 38 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh, while the SP will contest from 37. In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Mathura was won by the BJP while BSP was a runner-up with RLD following in the third position. Chaudhary had contested from Mathura seat. The BJP had also managed to clinch a victory in Baghpat, where RLD chief Ajit Singh had contested. RLD was a runner up and BSP stayed at number three. The Muzaffarnagar seat was also won by the BJP with BSP and SP managing the second and third positions.
The SP-BSP alliance had also announced that it will not contest on two seats of Amethi and Raebareli, though it did not mention any kind of understanding with the Congress. There was speculation that Priyanka Gandhi's entry into the political arena had prompted the SP and BSP camps to rethink but Mayawati's repeated attacks on the Congress in the last one month have poured cold water over the rumours.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
'Abhinandan Will Acquire New Meaning Now', Says PM Modi
-
Friday 01 March , 2019
People Gather At Attari-Wagah Border To Welcome Abhinandan
-
Tuesday 26 February , 2019
Breaking News: How IAF Carried Out Strikes On Terror Camps In Pakistan
-
Wednesday 27 February , 2019
Pakistani F-16 Jet Shot Down By Indian Forces
-
Wednesday 27 February , 2019
Pilot Among 4 Killed as Military Aircraft Crashes in J&K's Budgam Amid LoC Tensions
'Abhinandan Will Acquire New Meaning Now', Says PM Modi
Friday 01 March , 2019 People Gather At Attari-Wagah Border To Welcome Abhinandan
Tuesday 26 February , 2019 Breaking News: How IAF Carried Out Strikes On Terror Camps In Pakistan
Wednesday 27 February , 2019 Pakistani F-16 Jet Shot Down By Indian Forces
Wednesday 27 February , 2019 Pilot Among 4 Killed as Military Aircraft Crashes in J&K's Budgam Amid LoC Tensions
Live TV
Recommended For You
- OnePlus 7 With Pop-Up Camera, Triple Rear Camera Leaked Online: Watch Video
- Tina Datta Accuses Daayan Co-actor Mohit Malhotra of Inappropriately Touching Her
- Tata Altroz EV Leaked Ahead of Geneva Debut, Looks Stunning
- Spotify India Clocks 1 Million Users in The First Week as it Battles With JioSaavn, Gaana And Apple Music
- Is Instagram Ruining Your Child's Eating Habits? A New Study Points Fingers at Unhealthy Snack Images
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results