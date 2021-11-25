CHANGE LANGUAGE
Akhilesh Yadav to Join Rally Called by Ally Janwadi Socialist Party in Lucknow Today

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has been called as the chief guest to the rally. (PTI File Photo)

The JSP has a good influence on voters of Nonia community in 15 districts of Purvanchal, including Ghazipur, Chandauli, Azamgarh, Mau and Ballia region.

Qazi Faraz Ahmad

Former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav will be attending a rally called by ally Janwadi Socialist Party in Lucknow on Thursday. Led by Sanjay Singh Chauhan, the JSP will address the gathering at Ramabai Ambedkar Maidan to show its strength ahead of 2022 UP assembly polls.

The JSP has a good influence on voters of Nonia community in 15 districts of Purvanchal, including Ghazipur, Chandauli, Azamgarh, Mau and Ballia region. There are around 1.26 percent Nonia voters in the state.

Akhilesh has been invited as the Chief Guest for the rally.

Chauhan had contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections on SP ticket against BJP’s Mahendra Nath Pandey and had lost by a margin of around 14 thousand votes. Chauhan had bagged more than 4 lakh 96 thousand votes in the Lok Sabha Elections.

The SP chief has been focusing on allying with smaller parties for the 2022 UP polls. The previous alliances of SP with big parties like Congress in 2017 and BSP in 2019 didn’t reap much for the party. He has made it already clear that he will ally with smaller parties and announced alliance with Om Prakash Rajbhar led Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party, along with, JSP.

Recently, Akhilesh had met Rashtriya Lok Dal chief Jayant Chaudhary at his residence in Lucknow and is expected to announce their alliance soon. The SP and RLD alliance could be announced for 30 to 35 odd seats in Western Part of the state where the latter enjoys a good influence.

Qazi Faraz Ahmad Qazi Faraz Ahmad, Senior Correspondent at News18, has been reporting on policy and politics from the Hindi heartland of Uttar Pradesh for over 12 years. He has previously worked with Hindustan Times, Oman Tribune (Muscat) and Dainik Jagran Group, besides being a certified fact checker and a trainer with Google News Initiative India Training Network. Follow him @qazifarazahmad
first published:November 25, 2021, 10:41 IST