Akhilesh Yadav to Kick Start 2019 Campaign With 50 Km Cycle Yatra on September 16

Samajwadi Party chief and former UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav will kick start his campaign for 2019 Lok Sabha polls from September 16 embarking on a 50-kilometre cycle yatra from Kannauj on the Agra Lucknow Expressway.As reported earlier by News18, the cycle-yatra will be flagged off by ‘Khajanchi’, the boy born to a woman waiting outside a bank at the time of demonetisation.Akhilesh rewarded the newborn Rs 1 lakh from the CM’s fund then. Last year, on the first anniversary of demonetisation, Akhilesh adopted the boy’s village Anantpurwa in Kanpur.The former CM recently announced that he will be contesting from Kannauj during Lok Sabha polls. Kannauj parliamentary constituency is presently represented by his wife Dimple.As part of the campaign for 2019, Akhilesh said he will be undertaking one cycle rally every month to different parts of the state.The aim, the SP chief, says is to infiltrate all the districts of the state and highlight the failures of the Modi government.Speaking to News18, Samajwadi Party spokesman and MLC Sunil Singh Sajan said, “Our goal is to have a cycle yatra in every district of the state till the Lok Sabha elections. During the yatras, the problems of that district, work done by the former SP government will be conveyed to the people. The yatra will cover a distance of over 10,000 km.”After coming to power in 2012, Akhilesh had led a similar cycle rally covering a distance of 10,000 km.​