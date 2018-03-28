English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Akhilesh Yadav to Rely on Mayawati’s Experience to Defeat BJP in 2019
After the loss in Rajya Sabha polls, Mayawati had said that Akhilesh was less experienced in politics than her and that is why he could not understand the web of lies woven by Kunda MLA Raja Bhaiyya, she also said that Akhilesh will learn with time.
File photos of BSP chief Mayawati and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav.
Lucknow: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has said that he will rely on the experience of BSP supremo Mayawati to defeat the BJP in 2019 General Elections.
Akhilesh also slammed the BJP for trying to sow seeds of discord between SP and the Bahujan Samaj Party by talking about guest house incident time and again. “The BJP people are trying hard to break the alliance by reminding people of the guest house incident. However, the issue was best addressed by BSP chief Mayawati herself,” he said.
The SP president, while debating on the budget in Vidhan Parishad on Tuesday, said, “I am thankful to BSP leadership for joining us in the fight against communal forces. The BJP is rattled by SP-BSP understanding and trying very hard to somehow break the alliance, but I must assure them it is not happening. To defeat BJP, I will rely on experience. When the time comes we will give whatever we can in return.”
The former chief minister of UP also accused the BJP of harassing opposition leaders. “I have come to know that now there will be an inquiry of my wealth and assets. Also, cases against Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan are being revived. I shall remind you that these officers don’t belong to anyone and after eight or nine months when you (BJP) won’t be in power in Centre then you can very well understand what will happen,” he said.
IBJP leaders, including CM Yogi Adityanath, have been taking potshots at the alliance and reminding the BSP of the infamous guest house incident. Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya even said that Mayawati should understand that Akhilesh is an opportunist person and she cannot rely on him.
