Akhilesh Yadav to Visit Azam Khan's Constituency Rampur Today, Congress Warns it May Hamper Peace

Lucknow: Days after SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav called for a state-wide stir over Uttar Pradesh government targeting Rampur MP Azam Khan, party president Akhilesh Yadav is set to visit the embattled lawmaker's constituency.

This time around, however, it is not the rival BSP or the BJP that is trying to impede the former chief minister's visit, but the Congress.

Faisal Khan Lala, vice president of the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee minority cell and in-charge of the Bareilly zone shot off a letter to state governor Anandiben Patel and chief minister Yogi Adityanath, alleging that the Yadav's visit to Rampur is a conspiracy and part of Azam Khan's politics, which is entirely communal.

Lala further wrote that the party chief's arrival in Rampur may hamper peace and brotherhood in the town, demanding that he is stopped from reaching there.

According to sources, before heading to Rampur, the SP chief will visit Bareilly where he might be stopped by administration as a precautionary measure. Party workers who were urged to show solidarity by coming to Khan's district may also be detained or stopped before setting foot there.

On September 3, Mulayam Singh Yadav, while addressing a press conference in Lucknow, said that the government was unnecessarily targeting Khan adding, "He has always fought for the poor people and is a national level leader now. Azam is one man who cannot take anyone’s single penny.”

Azam Khan is charged with as many as 27 cases of allegedly grabbing land from poor farmers for building the Mohammed Ali Jauhar University. Moreover, investigation in a case of book theft has found hundreds of books stolen from a 250-year-old madrasa at the university.

