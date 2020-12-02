Akhilesh Yadav Urges People, Samajwadi Party Workers to Provide All Possible Help to Protesting Farmers

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has appealed people of Uttar Pradesh and his party workers to extend all possible help to the farmers protesting against the new farm laws at the Singhu and Tikri border points of Delhi.

He urged everyone to provide basic essentials like rice, pulses and flour to the protesting farmers in an adequate quantity and doctors to provide medical help to the needy.

"In this struggle of agricultural laws, we will not allow the lack of flour, pulses and rice for our farmer brothers. We appeal to the SP workers and the general public to come out and extend helping hands to our farmers. There is a special request from the doctors to take care of the elderly farmers," Yadav, former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, tweeted in Hindi.

हम कृषि क़ानूनों के इस संघर्ष में अपने अन्नदाता भाइयों के लिए आटा, दाल, चावल की कमी नहीं होने देंगे. हम सपा के कार्यकर्ताओं व आम जनता से अपील करते हैं कि वो अन्नदाता की हर संभव मदद करें. डॉक्टरों से विशेष आग्रह है कि वो बुजुर्ग किसानों का ख़्याल रखें. #BKU# किसान — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) December 2, 2020

Accusing the BJP government of giving false promises about doubling farmer incomes, Yadav said that the ruling government has hatched a "conspiracy" to grab their land in the guise of farm laws.

"The farmers are facing lathi charge, water cannons and tear gas. With the false assurance of doubling the income of the farmers, the conspiracy to grab their land under the guise of agricultural laws is well understood by the farmers. The resentment of farmers has sparked outrage. The farmers of BJP-ruled states are also agitated," he said.

Stepping up his attack on the BJP, he further said, "The BJP is an expert in doing politics of dividing society. The Opposition is being accused of taking over the farmers' protest, just to misguide the farmers. However, now the society is well aware and alert. No one can confuse them anymore. The farmers want answers and solutions on urgent basis. Instead of listening to the farmers' voice, any action to crush it would be suicidal. The Samajwadi Party stands with the farmers in their struggle.”

Farmers, mostly from Punjab and Haryana, are holding protests at the Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur borders of Delhi against the Centre's new agri-marketing laws. Expressing his support to farmers, Yadav had earlier said that if farmers were left to the market and the big players, then they would never benefit.