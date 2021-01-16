Akhilesh Yadav Welcomes Covid-19 Vaccination drive, Says BJP Workers Should Get its Dose First

Lucknow: While the Samajwadi Party chief and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav has welcomed the start of coronavirus vaccination drive in the country, he wants the workers and leaders of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party to get the dose first. Yadav asked the government to state how much time the vaccine would take to reach the masses and if it will be free for all.

Speaking at Samajwadi Party headquarters in Lucknow on Saturday, SP Chief said, “The law and order situation is so bad in the state today that our sisters and mothers are most unsafe. Even the NHRC has given maximum notices to the state government. Farmers are unhappy and Samajwadi Party workers and leaders who are supporting them are facing false cases by this government. The Samajwadi Party fully backs the farmers and demands a complete roll back of the black laws.”

Speaking on the issue of corona vaccination commencement in the country, Akhilesh said, “We are happy that the final vaccination drive is starting. We were worried about the vaccine, we don’t have any problem with the doctors, scientists and volunteers. But I would suggest that the BJP people who are expert in making any event big should come forward and get vaccinated first. After one year when SP forms the government in the state, we will ensure free vaccines for all. The government should tell us when all the people of the country get the vaccine and will it be available free of cost?”

“I would also like to know if proper funds are given for vaccination centres, else how the work will be done? We also want to know if there are proper arrangements for storage and transportation of the vaccine. We have full faith in our doctors but now in the government,” Yadav asked.

Calling the donation drive for Ram Temple in Ayodhya a “political event” by the BJP, the SP chief said, “There is a provision of taking donations for religious purposes in all the faiths. But the BJP is now making it a political event. It is always ‘Dakshina’ in Hindu culture and not ‘chanda’, I am Hindu and I keep giving Dakshina to temples and priests and other religious works. But here the BJP has made it a political programme to deviate people from the core issues.”