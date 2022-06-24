Akhilesh Yadav's Key Meet of MLAs, MPs Ahead of Presidential Election

Samajwadi Party chief and former chief minister of UP, Akhilesh Yadav has called a key meeting of his party MPs and MLAs ahead of the Presidential election. The meeting has been called at Samajwadi Party headquarters in Lucknow. In this meeting, Akhilesh Yadav will hold a discussion and a brainstorming session to garner maximum votes for the opposition Presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha from UP.

The Samajwadi Party and allies, including RLD and SBSP, together have 125 MLAs together while the party has five MPs in Rajya Sabha. There are currently three Samajwadi Party MPs in the Lok Sabha. By-elections are being held on two seats, if SP wins, then there will be five MPs in Lok Sabha as well.

As per voting pattern in Presidential elections, the value of an MLA in UP is 208 and that of an MP is 700. In this way, the value of SP MLAs along with allies is around 26000, in this value of MPs is not included. The responsibility of Akhilesh Yadav to get Yashwant Sinha more and more votes from the opposition gets more important as SP and Trinamool Congress share good relations, and Yashwant Sinha is a leader of Trinamool Congress. Not only this, Yashwant Sinha also has good relations with Akhilesh Yadav and he had also come to the SP headquarters some time back.

These are the reasons why Akhilesh Yadav has become active for Yashwant Sinha. The real challenge for the SP is also that there should be complete solidarity of its MLAs and there should be no cross voting. In the last presidential election, a couple of SP MLAs had supported the NDA candidate. Since voting is secret, it is not possible to find out who voted for whom.

The BJP led NDA has declared Droupadi Murmu as its candidate for the post of President. The National Democratic Alliance’s candidate for the post of President Draupadi Murmu met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday. Voting for the presidency will be held on July 18. The term of the current President Ram Nath Kovind is ending on July 24.

